WLC Delivery Service Car Show Morphing Into Three Fun Events

The WLC Delivery Service Car Show started as a way for Brian Marks to give something back to Hospice of Wichita Falls for taking care of a family member. Over the last few years it's grown from a show in a parking lot off Seymour Highway to a much bigger show at a much larger venue, the Wichita Raceway Park Dragstrip.

It's also grown into much more than just a car show with a Friday Night Social and light show, a car show on Saturday, and Grudge Racing Saturday night.

The official WLC Delivery Service Car Show for 2021 will be held at the drag strip this Saturday (04.24.21) morning and early afternoon, but the weekend of motorized marvels actually begins with a Friday Night Social Friday evening. The social will take place from 9:00 p.m. until ... whenever ... outside the WLC Delivery Service office in Fremar Valley. That's at 3100 Seymour Highway. The social gathering will take place in the parking lot behind the front row of storefronts and is held after dark because it's a chance for those cars with special lighting to show off what they can do and see who takes home the trophies. DJ Hoppie will be on hand with some great music for the pre-show gathering.

Dave Diamond

The car show itself is Saturday at the Wichita Raceway Park dragstrip on FM 369. The gates will open at 7:00 a.m. and the show will run until about 2:00 in the afternoon.

This show has a history of drawing some really unusual entries from well outside the immediate Wichita Falls area and they expect 150 or so custom, restored, or hot-rodded cars and trucks at this year's event.

Dave Diamond

Entry to the show as a spectator is free and these events are always family friendly.

Once the show has wrapped up and the drag strip has had a chance to get things organized the gates will reopen for WRP Grudge Night Racing.

Wichita Raceway Park via Facebook

This should be a lot of fun to watch for car fans young and old as along with a great lineup of race cars, you'll see some of the cars from the show making their best passes on the 1/8 mile drag strip. Even, as the name of the event suggests, some friendly grudge racing between rival car enthusiasts. The gates open at 4:00, the racing starts around 5:00, and they'll keep going until everyone's done.

From what started as a fun way for a car guy to give back to Hospice of Wichita Falls, the WLC Delivery Service Car Show has really come a long way and should bring some high octane fun to your weekend.