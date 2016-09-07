It’s Finally Legal to Take Your Dog Out for Coffee in Wichita Falls

They say a dog is man's best friend, but what if you want to be more than just friends. What if you want to really see if you and your dog can connect. Or maybe there's a rat terrier in the yard next door that seems pretty rad and you'd really like to get to know them better. How about the lab down the street who seems pretty fun to chase cats with, but you just aren't sure if your personalities will really click. Well, you're in luck!

A new ordinance passed in Wichita Falls just made it possible to go ahead and work up the nerve and ask that pooch to go out for a cup of coffee!

Ok, so that may be a bit of an exaggeration, but the truth of it is, there are a lot of dog owners who want to be able to bring their pet with them when they go hang out at a local coffee shop. Unfortunately, until yesterday, it wasn't legal to bring your furry friend along into certain Wichita Falls businesses.

When Frank and Joe's Coffee House opened in Parker Square recently, they knew that there were customers who would enjoy being able to sit on their patio and drink their coffee while having their pet with them. They petitioned the city council and yesterday got a new ordinance passed to allow pets on their patio, as long as certain guidelines are met.

The new ordinance is based on Houston's variance permit. According to KAUZ, stipulations include that the dog must be on a leash that is less than six feet long and that the leash must not be retractable. Any dog on the patio has to have both the city license for which city the owner resides and a current rabies tag, Also, if your dog bites or scratches anyone, animal control will be contacted and the dog will be quarantined for ten days.

Currently, the new ordinance only applies to pets on the patio at Frank and Joe's, but the city expects that other businesses will file for a permit soon.

So, if you have really wanted to get to know that bulldog down the alley a little better, now's your chance. Work up the courage and go ahead and ask them to come along for a cup of coffee. The only thing stopping you now, is your own fear of rejection.