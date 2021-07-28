Oklahoma Will No Longer Accept Cash on Toll Roads in a Few Years

The future is now and if you don't have a Pike Pass, you will want to get one.

Here in Texas we have the Toll Tag, in Oklahoma they have the Pike Pass. If you have either one, they're accepted on toll roads in both states, in fact it's also good in Kansas as well. If you're someone that pays your tolls in change or bills, that will be going away.

Starting soon the Kilpatrick Turnpike in the Oklahoma City area will no longer have a toll booth. You will just drive through, if you have a Pike Pass, nothing changes. If you typically pay with change or cash you will receive a bill in the mail for the toll. Tolls are cheaper with the Pike Pass so you may want to get one if you don't have one yet. I got my Toll Tag a few years ago and it's definitely worth it to just keep on driving through those toll booths.



For instance right now with a Pike Pass, that toll is $3, if you choose to pay later it will be $5.80. Now that is just one toll road in Oklahoma. The state says they plan to phase out all cash and change booths by 2025. I know I travel to Oklahoma City every year and I believe three tolls exist on that stretch of road alone from Wichita Falls. A big factor for this is saving money, but also safety. Many accidents happen every year at Oklahoma toll booths.

You will be able to pay over the phone or by mail. I got to admit, the only thing I miss is tossing quarters in that basket. Oh well, the future is happening whether you want it to or not.

