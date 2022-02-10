Texas Teen Had Thousands in Fake Cash, Police Believe He May Have Used Some

From a distance, the cash looked legit. Once you get a little closer, you can clearly see something doesn't add up.

Over in Eagle Pass, Texas local authorities pulled over Ramon Rodriguez for a minor traffic violation. During a search of Ramon's vehicle, police found a box with something very interesting inside. Over 9,000 in cold hard cash, $100 bills to be exact. From a distance, the bills look legit.

Photo Courtesy of Maverick County Sheriff's Office Photo Courtesy of Maverick County Sheriff's Office loading...

However, if you actually read the print on the bills they're clearly fake. To the left of Mr. Franklin's head it says "This is not legal tender" and to the right it says "For motion picture use only". The back has similar text, another "Motion picture use only". My favorite instead of "In God we trust", it says "In copy bill we trust". We will always trust you copy bill.

Get our free mobile app

Technically, driving around with fake cash is not a crime. However, since Mr. Rodriquez is not filming a movie anywhere around Eagle Pass the money was confiscated. Police believe he may have already used some to make purchases in the area. Police are currently investigating to see if any of the money was taken for a purchase because then it is a very serious offense.

via GIPHY

Under federal law, the use or attempted use of counterfeit currency is illegal if the person has the intent to defraud the recipient. A conviction for the offense carries up to 20 years in prison and a fine.

Fun fact I learned today in doing some research on fake money. When they were filming the scene above in 'Rush Hour 2'. It dropped fake money over Vegas and the crews didn't collect all the bills. Some folks picked them up and tried to gamble with them. Which caused some trouble for a few folks back in the day.

See the 25 weirdest scams ever