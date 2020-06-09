Oklahoma Woman Throws Abusive Husband’s Ashes in the Trash

Nobody wanted them so he is taking a trip to the dump.

Sorry if you have already seen this video from 2017, but I had never seen it before. When most people pass away, your friends and family are in mourning. Not for Marsha Widener she is glad her husband is dead. She claims that nobody wanted to take his ashes. Looking at the box her husband's ashes came in, he was cremated just east of Oklahoma City.

"His family don't want him, his brother doesn't want him around, his kids doesn't want him - actually, they want him to go in the gutter or the toilet," she said.So since he is a garbage person...might as well put him in the garbage. Also her husband used to work as garbage truck driver, according to the video. As she dumps the bag into the bin she says "This is for all the times he kicked me in the head - yup, he put my head through a window."

Looks like her husband got a little revenge in the afterlife. His ashes blew back into her a bit and it sounds like she inhaled some. Guess the garbage can wasn't enough because she spilled some on the ground and stomped it down. She closes it out by saying, 'Adios amigo'. So remember folks, be kind to people. If not, your remains could end up with someone you hate and this could happen to you.