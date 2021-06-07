Oklahoma Woman Who Shot Up McDonald’s for Closed Dining Room Sentenced to 15 Years

A woman's clear overreaction is ending up with her behind bars for a quite awhile.

Last year we reported to you a story out of Oklahoma City. 32-year-old Gloricia Woody was upset that a McDonald's had their dining room closed. Now this happened in May of 2020. As we all remember, dining rooms were closed at many restaurants throughout the country at this time. I think McDonald's only opened up their dining rooms about a month ago right now.

By May, everyone assumed that it was either to go only or hit up the drive thru. Gloricia wasn't having it. She wanted to get in the dining room to order her food, but management kept denying her request. She was told to go through the drive thru. She refused to leave and got into an argument with the employees.

Gloricia returned later and fired shots into the restaurant striking four employees. They were all taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. You can read more in my original story here. Now we fast forward, several months after the shooting and Gloricia's day in court.

She was arrested and charged with three counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and one count of discharging a firearm into a dwelling. She plead guilty to the charges back in December. This past week she was officially sentenced and will be spending the next fifteen years in prison.

All because she couldn't be bothered to go through the drive thru. I think the only excuse you have for not going through the drive thru is if you're driving a big rig truck. You're hungry, but you clearly can't fit. I think an exception could be made in this instance. This lady clearly didn't want to wait in line like the rest of us.

