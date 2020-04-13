Wichita Falls’ Starbucks Has an Awesome Tiger King Tip Jar
This is an easy way to make tips. Keep it going Starbucks crew.
If you're anything like me, you quickly binged the 'Tiger King' show on Netflix. I know they added one more episode this weekend and I plan to watch it tonight. Over the weekend, some folks around town noticed that our local Starbucks had a new tip jar in the drive-thru.
A simple question in between two jars. Did Carol Baskins kill her husband? They yes jar actually has a few bucks in it, while the no jar has NOTHING! I love how this show has so many crazy characters in it, but the one thing a lot of people agree on. Carol Baskins killed her husband.