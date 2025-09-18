We’ve been stuck in dry, hot mid-summer-like weather here in North Texas since “fake fall” ended recently. It looks like there is a chance that it’s about to let up a bit.

The Unpredictable Nature of Texas Weather

The weather in these parts is notoriously bipolar. Sure, you can count on it being hotter than hell from June to August, but outside of those months, all bets are off. There’s no telling what it will be like outside. That’s why I try to take full advantage of every stretch of nice weather we get.

Weekend Forecast: Highs in the 90s

While the highs are expected to be in the 90s here in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area through the weekend, we should get some relief early next week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Norman.

Rain Chances Returning to North Texas

As far as rain goes, North Texas has a low to medium chance of rain through Tuesday (September 23).

The thing that blows my mind is just how dry it gets around here in a short period of time. We had above-average rainfall throughout the summer in North Texas, with cooler-than-usual temperatures. Looking out at my yard now, you would think we’re right smack dab in the middle of a drought. So yeah, bring on the rain.

