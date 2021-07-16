22 year-old Omar Soto-Chivara was said to be "previously known" by Levelland Police Chief Albert Garcia during a press conference Thursday evening when talking about the events of the day.

Well, we now know why. Soto-Chivara was arrested twice last month in Hockley County, and was out on bail during Thursday's deadly shooting and standoff in Levelland.

Soto-Chivara was arrested on June 25, 2021 on a charge of Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence. He was released four days later after posting a $2,500 bond.

Then, later that day on June 29, 2021, Soto-Chivara was arrested again. Booked this time on five charges. The new charges were: Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Continuous Violence Against The Family, Resisting Arrest- Search or Transport, Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Violence, and Assault Against Family or House Member Impeding Breath or Circulation (chocking or smothering someone).

For the five charges Soto-Chivara was arrested for on June 29, he posted a total bond of $66,000 on July 11, 2021. (A screenshot of the bonds posted is shown below.)

Soto-Chivara was involved in a 10-hour long standoff with authorities on July 15 and he allegedly killed Lubbock County Sheriff's Office SWAT Command Sgt. Josh Bartlett during an exchange of gunfire with authorities.

Online records do not state who Soto-Chivara allegedly assaulted when he was arrested on June 29. But due to the nature of the charges filed against him, it was either a roommate or family member.

It is not known when Soto-Chivara's trial date was scheduled for these charges against him in Hockley County, but presumably Soto-Chivara will first be tried on charges in connection with Thursday's deadly shooting and standoff with authorities.

He is expected to be charged with multiple offenses including Capital Murder of a Peace Officer and Attempted Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

Omar Soto-Charvira's arrest & bond record (Hockley County Sheriff's Office)

