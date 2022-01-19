One of My Favorite Texas Sports Teams is No More, Goodbye Sugar Land Skeeters

When you have a minor league team, you want to have a unique name. Doesn't get much better than a Skeeter.

When you take a look at minor league baseball teams, you have some really weird names. The Amarillo Sod Poodles, The Greensboro Grasshoppers, Hickory Crawdads, Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Pennsacola Blue Wahoos, Rocket City Trash Pandas, and the most famous one probably. The Albuquerque Isotopes.

Sadly, my favorite minor league baseball team in Texas will be no more in a few weeks. The Sugar Land Skeeters. What a freaking name! Their logo is a mosquito with a ball through its mouth. Wait that can't be right (quickly goes to Google). Excuse me a ball through its proboscis. Like you knew what the hell the spear thing on a mosquito is called.

Since 2012, the Sugar Land Skeeters have been entertaining the Houston area with baseball. Sadly, they're gonna change the team name in a couple of weeks. I don't know if the TV show Doug had anything to do with this or if because skeet has become a sexual term in the past decade.

The Skeeters will now be called the Space Cowboys. I'm sure Clint Eastwood would be happy with the name, but I hate it. The Skeeters will officially make the switch on January 29th. If the Skeeters have any merch they need to get rid of. Feel free to send it my way. I will rock the mosquito logo for life.

