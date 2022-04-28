Explore New Heights At The Only Ski-Lift Bike Park In Texas

It’s finally spring, and the weather is perfect to get outside and enjoy the fresh air. One of my favorite ways to get some exercise, and enjoy the sunshine is mountain biking. That’s why I was so excited to find out that there’s an entire park dedicated to the sport right here in the Lone Star State.

Located on Lake Buchanan out in the Texas Hill Country, Spider Mountain Bike Park is a must for anyone who loves mountain biking. It’s similar to a ski resort except there’s no snow, and you’re riding bikes instead of skiing or snowboarding.

What makes this park unique is that there's a ski lift, known as the ‘Texas Eagle’ that will take you 350 feet up to the top of the mountain. After getting off of the chairlift, bikers then have a choice of what trails they want to bike down. There are nine different bike trails ranging from beginner to expert, that riders can choose from. The green trails are designated for beginners. Blue trails are for more experienced riders. Black trails are reserved for expert mountain bikers.

The best part of Spider Mountain Bike Park is that it’s open year-round. While most ski resorts around the country offer mountain biking during the spring and summer months, they switch to skiing and snowboarding in the winter months. According to their Facebook page, Spider Mountain is the only lift-served, year-round mountain bike park in the U-S.

If mountain biking isn’t your thing, you can still enjoy the great outdoors. The peaceful hill country atmosphere is ideal for camping, and hiking. They even have pontoon boats available, that you can rent and take out on the lake.

Since I’m a native Texan I was always more of a bike rider than a skier or snowboarder. I’m going to have to air up the tires on my bike, and take a road trip down to the Texas Hill Country to check out all the trails at Spider Mountain. You can check out their website by clicking here.

