Texas Road Rage: Bicyclists Shatter Car Windows
Buckle up as we delve into the curious case of Texas road rage, where bicycles become projectiles and car windows turn to shards.
As is tradition, we'll be breaking down the video at the bottom of this article without knowing any context. Just goin' in blind, baby!
The poster of this Tweet says this went down in Houston, so we're going to take his word on that.
SMASH!
The video opens with a bang. Literally. You can instantly hear glass breaking, as the camera whips over to unveil a freshly shattered back window on a black Mercedez.
Further Damage
The driver gets out of the car as a young man attempts to cause more damage to his rear bumper by smashing his bike handlebar into the man's car.
Two Wrongs Don't Make a Right
Another fella smashes the front windshield. The driver confronts a few of the riders. We can clearly hear one of the guys on a bike repeatedly say that the driver hit him, which is apparently why there was retaliation.
No Harm No Foul
If the guy did hit the rider with his car before the camera started rolling, that's not good. The kid didn't appear to be hurt, but the driver wasn't either. Is this a situation where you leave it as it is and don't call the cops? I think so. If you wack someone with your car, I think they get to bust out a window or two. Every one goes home without a police record. Check out the video for yourself below.