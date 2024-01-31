The Best Texas Town to Escape the Rat Race

A city in Texas has been named one of the most coveted cities in the United States to escape the so-called rat race.

For those who are unfamiliar with the term, Merriam-Webster defines “rat race” as “the unpleasant life of people who have jobs that require them to work very hard in order to compete with others for money, power, status, etc.”

I work in radio, so you might assume that I’ve never participated in the rat race. You probably think we spend our days kicked back in the studio with a cold beer in hand talking on the radio in between tunes.

But you would be wrong. It’s nothing like you think.

Make no mistake about it, it’s a great gig. The best I’ve ever had. The thing about doing what you love is that it’s very easy to overcommit and find yourself in over your head. People in this industry burn themselves out all the time.

I kid you not when I tell you there have been times when I’ve been so overwhelmed by work that the thought of just working a good old 8 to 5 Monday through Friday job in which I could clock out and leave it all behind sounded oh so good.

If that’s where you’re at and you’re looking to maybe relocate to a nice, peaceful place to put down roots here in the Lone Star State, you might want to look into Marble Falls.

The scenic Texas Hill Country city was named the 8th best place in America to escape the rat race by researchers at Joy Organics.

