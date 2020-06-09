Only Two Whataburgers Have Their Dining Rooms Open In Texoma

Whatabuger announced last night they would slowly be opening their dining rooms back up, but not every location is opening up at the same time.

Governor Abbott recently announced his phase three plan for reopening the state of Texas last week. It looks like Whatabuger is ready to start opening back up as well. Just a reminder, it will be different if you decide to eat in the dining room right now. Remember, curbside pickup, drive thru, and delivery are still options for you.

I decided to do the research for you and called every Whataburger location in our area. The only two that will have their dining rooms open are the location off of McNeil Avenue in Wichita Falls and the Whataburger location in Graham. All other locations have their dining rooms closed in our area. Just a heads up as well, the dining room is only open 11 AM - 9 PM. Below are some of the other changes that you will see the next time you go inside.

Only allowing 50 percent capacity inside our dining room at a time with designated entries and exits.

Following continued use of daily wellness and temperature checks, all Whataburger employees are required to double hand wash, use alcohol-based hand sanitizer, and change gloves at least every 30 minutes.

All employees are also required to complete a comprehensive food handling and safety course.

Whenever possible, employees should serve guests from the recommended 6-foot distance, including interacting using hand gestures, such as a thumbs-up, to provide the same great Whataburger dining experience.

Public drinks stations will be closed to help avoid employees and customers gathering in clusters. Customers looking for a refill will be provided with a new cup.

Whataburger will continue using single-use silverware and condiments, along with disposable cups, plates, and napkins.

Strict sanitizing protocols are in place for all high-touchpoint areas, as well as counters and utensils.

Some seats and booths will be marked off to adhere to social distancing protocols.

All restaurants have added social distancing floor stickers and hand sanitizing stations.

We will see if more restaurants in our area the next couple of weeks decide to open their dining rooms. You can get more information on the Whataburger location near you here.