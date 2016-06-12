Cowboy Lassos Thief in Walmart Parking Lot

The most Texas thing to ever happen, and it happens in Oregon.

In Eagle Point, OR, a woman was leaving a local Walmart Friday morning when she saw a man, later identified as Victorino Sanchez, taking off with her bike. Her cries for help were heard by a cowboy, identified as Robert, who pulled his horse out of his horse trailer and took off after Sanchez. KOBI-TV reports that the good Samaritan used his lasso to catch Sanchez and held him there until police arrived.

Sanchez was arrested and taken to the Jackson County Jail and booked on a theft charge.