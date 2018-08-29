Over 300,000 Grams of Methamphetamine Seized by Electra Police

Three men are behind bars after Electra police busted a meth lab over the weekend.

Late Friday night, officers with the Electra Police Department confiscated 300,750 grams of methamphetamine from the lab, which was located in the 500 block of N. Illinois. The charges are enhanced due to the alleged lab being in a drug free zone.

The resident of the home, 65-year-old Robert Clower, along with 53-year-old Mark Bridgeford and 32-year-old Brandon Seguine were taken into custody and charge with manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance in a drug free zone and possession of chemicals with intent to manufacture.