Woman Tries to Dispose of Body of Husband’s Ex With Acid and Alligators in Texas

The incident actually happened in North Carolina, but they brought her body all the way to Texas.

This incident happened all the way back in 2011 and it is a pretty crazy story. Amanda Smith Hayes has been convicted of helping dispose of her husband's ex-girlfriend's body. The woman that was killed and dismembered was 27-year-old Laura Ackerson. Laura was in a custody dispute with Amanda's now-husband Grant Ruffin Hayes III.

The two killed Ackerson in their North Carolina apartment. Ackerson's body was cut up with a power saw, put in coolers, and then driven in a rented U-Haul to Amanda's sister's house in Richmond, Texas. She then dumped the remains in an alligator-infested creek in Fort Bend County, Texas.

The two were found guilty in 2014. Amanda Smith Hayes was already sentenced to 13-16 years in prison, while Grant Ruffin Hayes III was sentenced to life. New details have come out that Amanda tried to tamper with the evidence which is a second-degree felony.

It looks like Amanda first tried dissolving the body in muriatic acid. When that didn't work, she dumped the body in the alligator-infested creek. Last week, a jury convicted Amanda of tampering with evidence to impair its availability in an investigation. This will add another twenty years to her sentence of 13-16 years in prison.