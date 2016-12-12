One of the best parts of childhood unexpectedly went up in smoke for some poor kids.

Pastor David Grisham went to a mall in Amarillo, Tex. over the weekend where he announced to families waiting in line to see Santa Claus that jolly Saint Nick is not real.

Grisham was determined to let all the children know the man they were waiting to see is pure fiction:

Kids, I want to tell you today that there is no such thing as Santa Claus...The man you’re going to see today is just a man in a suit, dressed up like Santa, but Santa does not exist. Santa’s not real. And parents you all need to stop lying to your children and telling them that Santa Claus is real when in fact he’s not."

People in line started expressing their displeasure with Grisham and telling him to stop, with one dad in particular telling him no one needs to listen to his "blabbing." The video went up on Grisham's Facebook page, but has since been removed.

Grisham maintains that parents who lie to their kids about Santa are committing a sin, which leads to an interesting argument about when (or if) kids need to learn that Santa isn't real .

What do you think? Was Grisham right or should the decision of when to let kids know the truth about ol' Kris Kringle be left up to parents?