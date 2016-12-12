Wichita Falls Residents Save 7-Year-Old Kidnapping Victim from Sexual Assault

A 7-year-old Wichita Falls girl was quickly rescued after being kidnapped on Saturday afternoon and a Wichita Falls couple can be thanked for the story not being much worse.

Police arrested 26-year-old Raeshawn Perez on Saturday after he picked up a 7-year-old girl in her front yard in 1400 block of Elizabeth Avenue. According to KFDX, it happened around 3:40 PM.

He ran down the street with the girl and was seen by a man in the 1600 block of Elizabeth. When the girl's mother ran by and told him her child had been abducted, the man and his girlfriend took off in their car to follow the kidnapper.

The couple spotted Perez trying to put the girl through a window in an empty house in the 1300 block of Clark Street. The man and his girlfriend confronted Perez, who dropped the girl and started to run, but the couple tackled him and held him until police arrived.

According to TRN, once in police custody, Perez said that he intended to have sex with the girl and then return her to her home. The couple who detained him said that he made a similar admittance to them only using more vulgar language. A total of seven witnesses saw the ordeal between the initial kidnapping and the arrest.

WFPD says that this was an isolated incident and should not be seen as increased danger in the community, but they also advise that parents keep safety tips in mind with their children. These include watching your children when they're playing outside or when you're out shopping and to always keep them close to you.

Perez was charged with aggravated kidnapping and public intoxication/alcohol. His bonds were set at $50,000 and $370, respectively. As of Monday he was still being held in Wichita County Jail.