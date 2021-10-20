Get our free mobile app

Three special sessions is enough. At least that's how Governor Greg Abbott may be feeling on this Wednesday. Since the third special session ended this week, many in the media and even elected officials have been wondering if Texas Governor Greg Abbott would call a fourth special session.

The idea behind a fourth special session started to get a little momentum for a couple of hours on Wednesday when Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick took to Twitter to call for a fourth special session. The Lieutenant Governor tweeted:

TX Senate just finished a strong conservative session. But more needs to be done. Senate added felony penalties for illegal voting, but the House cut to a misdemeanor. House needs to pass an election forensic audit bill. I support @GovAbbott calling us back to pass both. #txlege

While the Lt. Governor placed blame on the House for reducing the penalties for illegal voting, it's important to remember that both the Senate and House voted on the same legislation and the Governor signed it, with the lowered penalties included.

Besides the issue of penalties for illegal voting and an audit bill, other potential issues that lawmakers could address include gender modification bills, and whether to ban businesses from requiring employees to get vaccinated.

But none of those will come up soon because a spokesperson for the Governor said now is not the time for a special session because of the work already accomplished by the Texas House and Senate.

This doesn't mean there won't be another special session, but it looks as though the Governor is ready to head into campaign season and I imagine that there are other lawmakers who are ready for that as well.

Teeny Tiny Towns of the Texas Panhandle Don't blink! You just might miss these TINY towns that are dotted around the Texas Panhandle.

Some of these are unincorporated communities and some of these are just plain ol' small!

Either way, these teensy weensy tiny towns and their populations will make you say "wow" (and maybe even squint and say "that's all!?"). Check them out:

The Legendary Stories Behind These Six Weird Texas Town Names It's no secret that Texas is home to some pretty strange town names. While the names of these places are strange enough on their own, sometimes the story behind the name is even stranger.