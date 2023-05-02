Ah, Texas, the land of big hair, cowboy hats, and, of course, the occasional devastating winter storm that takes out the power grid.

But don't worry, the state's government has come up with a solution! A solution that benefits the gas industry, that is.

Get our free mobile app

That's right, according to this article, the state's new legislation is all about helping the gas industry, even if it imperils ordinary Texans. And look, before we go further we just want to say we love natural gas and oil. But if solar, wind, or heck, even nuclear energy can also be harnessed in a way the keeps the power on in the dead of winter, why not explore it all?

Lots of Legislation

The new legislation that's making its way through the system promises to keep Texans in reliable power, but it does so in a way that makes you wonder if they're trying to set themselves up for failure. There are nine pieces of legislation and a joint resolution, so you know they're serious, but when you dig a little deeper, it's clear that these bills are all about boosting fossil fuels and crowding out renewables.

New Gas Plants

One bill, SB 6, is all about constructing new natural gas plants that will generate and hold up to 10,000 gigawatts of backup power when needed. Sure, these multibillion-dollar facilities will sit idle more than 97 percent of the time, but at least they'll be weatherized to hold against severe storms, right?

We Love Gas

Oh, and let's not forget about SB 1287, which requires energy companies to cover more of the costs of connecting to the grid depending on the distance. That's an added tax on renewable generators that often operate farther away from the central source and depend on lengthy transmission lines. Because if there's one thing we want to do, it's discourage renewable energy development. And, of course, SB 2014 eliminates Renewable Energy Credits to "level the playing field" with gas sources. Never mind the generous tax breaks that already benefit fossil fuel producers.

Why Bet Everything on Gas?

At the end of the day, these bills aren't really about keeping the power on for ordinary Texans. They're about benefiting the gas industry and making sure renewables don't get a foothold in the state. Because who needs clean energy when you can have natural gas? It's not like the state's reliance on gas failed Texans in 2021 or anything. Oh wait.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX