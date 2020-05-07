People are Now Destroying Their Televisions to Protest the Mainstream Media

Here’s the latest round of people protesting something by hurting no one other than themselves.

I’ll be the first to celebrate our right to protest here in America. But, if you’re going to protest something, maybe you should not hurt yourself in the process.

For instance, if you’re sick of the mainstream news and feel as though they’re a part of the problem rather than the solution, maybe just don’t watch. Here’s how it works: media outlets need consumers in order to drive ratings. The outlets then use those ratings to attract advertisers because if you’re an advertiser, you want to make sure your message gets to as many people as possible.

So, by not watching, you’re doing your part to not contribute to their revenue. If their ratings go down, so does their revenue, which will force the outlets to rethink their message.

Here’s how NOT to effectively protest the media: smash that smart TV you spent your entire income tax refund on. It’s true that you won’t be tempted to watch the mainstream news without a TV. However, you also won’t be able to engage in the more enjoyable activities such as watching sports, binge-watching your favorite TV show and playing video games.

But, people being people and therefore not acting rationally, there are now videos flooding the internet of folks ranting about the media and how they’re the true virus – not COVID-19 – and then smashing their expensive televisions.

The dumpster fire known as 2020 continues to spread.