Losing a pet is such a hard thing.

Watch as a woman scatters her dog's ashes into a river and suddenly notices something with the ashes as they fall to the water below.

Just as the pet owner tosses the ashes into the air, they appear to take the shape of her beloved dog named "Biscuit".

Of course, we will take this video with a grain of salt, but if this is true, what a special moment for these dog lovers.

Was this a final goodbye from Biscuit?

Check out the video here and tell us what you think.

Cremation of pets has become very popular in recent years and here's what you can expect to receive if you ever decide to do such.