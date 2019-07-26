An online petition to change Halloween to the final Saturday of October is nearing its goal of 75,000 signatures.

The Change.org petition is just over 600 signatures away from its goal at the time of this writing. When it hits 75,000 it will then be sent to President Trump for consideration. The petition received nearly 10,000 signatures since yesterday after being featured on several national news sites.

"Safety and Stress-Free Fun" is the intention of the petition, citing the increased danger of children being hit by cars on Halloween night, and wanting to make Halloween a full day experience rather than trying to fit it into a few hours at the end of a busy weekday,

3,800 Halloween-related injuries each year. Talk to your kids about safety before they head out!

82% of parents don’t use high visibility aids on their costume, be sure to incorporate reflective tape, glow sticks, finger lights or light up accessories

63% of children don’t carry a flashlight while they are tick-or-treating. Grab a clip-on light if they don’t want to carry one! Children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween. Discuss safety, pre-plan a route, stay on sidewalks and use crosswalks

65% of parents don’t discuss Halloween safety with their children. Talk with your kids and offer ways to ensure a fun and safe experience

70%of parents don’t accompany their children trick-or-treating. You’re never too old to trick-or-treat! Grab a costume and take advantage of some good ol' fashioned family bonding!

51% Of Millennials say Halloween is their favorite holiday, why cram it into 2 rushed evening weekday hours when it deserves a full day!?!

Do you think Halloween should stay on October 31st, or should it always be the final weekend of the month?