Planet Fitness to Require Members to Wear Face Masks

I can’t imagine working out with a face mask on. Hell, I feel like I’m going to pass out after walking up one flight of stairs here at the radio station with my mask on.

Regardless, Planet Fitness will require all members and guests to wear face coverings beginning this Saturday, August 1, in an effort to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. The fitness chain made the announcement yesterday on social media and in an email sent to members.

As a member of the Planet Fitness here in Wichita Falls, I received the email myself yesterday. The email states:

Wearing a mask in public is proven to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, and we’re committed to doing everything in our power to ensure that you can gym safely and confidently. Thanks in advance for your support and adherence to this policy. This added safety precaution also helps us to remain open to serve you and keep you healthy and moving!

Team members will have masks available for anyone who happens to forget theirs at home. For those who are medically exempt from wearing masks or just flat out don’t want to wear one, Planet Fitness will gladly freeze your membership until masks are no longer required in their clubs.