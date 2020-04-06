Police Are Looking for Texas Teen Accused of Intentionally Spreading the Coronavirus

She claims she has tested positive for the virus and was intentionally spreading it at a Walmart.

A snapchat video has been shared with police of a woman claiming to have tested positive for Covid-19. During the video, she said she was still going out in public and going to Walmart. Police have identified the woman in the video as 18-year-old Lorraine Maradiaga of Carrollton.

If the woman is pulling a prank and does not actually have Covid-19, it will not matter. She will still be charged with making a terroristic threat. Police are asking for anyone who knows where to find her to call 972-466-3333 or email CrimeTips@CityofCarrollton.com. "We have no confirmation Maradiaga is actually a threat to public health," police said. "We are, however, taking her social media actions very seriously."