Popular Dallas Bar to Turn Into ‘Friends’ Pop Up Bar This Month

A bar known for their pop ups is transforming once again.

The Whippersnapper in Dallas has made headlines for the transformation of their bar throughout the years. I have personally talked about their 'Simpsons', 'Breaking Bad', and 'Office' themed pop ups throughout the years. Coming on January 20th, a Friends themed pop up will be coming.

You can relax in Chandler and Joey's recliners, play a game of foosball, or grab a drink at the Central Perk coffee shop. The Whippersnapper will begin their transformation on January 16th and will be closed til the 20th while they get everything ready. Hours will be Wednesday-Saturday 6 pm-2 am. The popup won't last forever, so plan a trip to the Big D so you can check it out.

Typically, I am all for these pop ups from the Whippersnapper. This one though...meh. I'm just not a big Friends fan. Just wasn't my thing back in the day. Granted, they already did one of my favorite themes and transformed into Moe's Tavern from 'The Simpsons'. It's tough to top that one.

I don't know what their next theme should be. Ninja Turtles? That way we can at least all enjoy some amazing pizza. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'? Even though that bar is a s***hole, I would still love to see a recreation of it. Maybe 'Seinfeld' should be next because I prefer that way more than 'Friends'

Check out the Whippersnapper at 1806 McMillan Ave in Dallas and follow them to see what they transform into next.



