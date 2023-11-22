Bartender Arrested in Wichita Falls, Texas for Inspection

Police decided to look into a Wichita Falls bar over the weekend and turns out they may have been up to something.

Police Investigate Playboyz Bar Off Scott Avenue

If you have been to a bar at closing time you know how it goes. Around 1:45AM to 1:50AM you typically get that last call announcement. At 2AM lights come on and it's time to get the f*** out. You may be able to linger for a minute or two after 2AM, but legally they need to get that place empty. Well Wichita Falls police happened to notice that the Playboyz Bar still had quite the crowd in the parking lot last Friday.

News Report on the Incident Below

According to KFDX, Wichita Falls police went to go inside the bar at 2:30 in the morning to see why so many cars were empty in the parking lot. The doors were locked and here is where things get funny. Allegedly officers overheard someone inside say, "It's the police, get rid of the alcohol and throw the drinks out!" Come on guys, this isn't high school. Be more quiet about it.

Wichita Falls Bartender Opens Bar for the Officers

After several minutes of waiting a woman who identified herself as the bartender for Playboyz opened the door. Police found over twenty people still inside the establishment way past closing time. The woman who identified herself as the lone bartender still in the establishment is named Destanee Erdelt. She was charged and arrested for failure to allow inspection/investigation. She has been since been released from the Wichita County Jail on a $2,500 bond.

