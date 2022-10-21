Post Malone Makes Face Tattoo Bet if the Cowboys Win the Super Bowl

I am a big fan of tattoo bets, but Post Malone already has a ridiculous amount of face tattoos. So one more shouldn't be a big deal.

As someone who only has tattoos relating to their sports teams, I like what Post Malone did at a recent dinner with the 88 Club of the Dallas Cowboys. Sadly current 88 CeeDee Lamb was not in attendance, but legends Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin, and Dez Bryant were all there. Michael Irvin gave a quick speech on if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl this year, they will all have to meet up in Arizona for a dinner together.

Post Malone then upped the ante on what would happen if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl. He said he will get the number 88 tattooed on his forehead to mark the occasion. We have a long way to go before the Super Bowl, but it looks like Dak Prescott should be back on Sunday.

It looks like NFC East is back to being one of the best divisions in football (except the Commanders). The Eagles are undefeated, the Giants have one loss(against the Cowboys by the way) and the Cowboys are 4-2. I am excited to see how the season goes and hopefully in February Post Malone has a big 88 in the middle of his forehead. That means I will be in a REALLY good mood as well.

I will not be getting matching tattoos with Post Malone if the Cowboys win the Super Bowl. I already have a My Little Pony and a Little Mermaid tattoo thanks to my dumb ideas.