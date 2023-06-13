Stunning Videos of Powerful But Beautiful Texas Supercells

How can something so frightening be so beautiful?

I’m one of those people that heads straight outdoors when the skies start to darken. In part because I want to gauge the situation with my own eyes before taking shelter. But also because I find supercells to be fascinating. There’s just something majestic about them.

And that’s the thing about Mother Nature. As beautiful as she is, she can also be quite brutal.

As is usually the case this time of year, we’ve seen plenty of severe weather across the Lone Star State over the last few days. From tornadoes to straight winds, hail and lightning, Texas has experienced a little bit of everything here lately.

And the great thing about Twitter is that it is a playground for weather nerds like me. Storm chasers are constantly posting videos and pictures from their chases for the world to see.

So, if you enjoy watching weather videos as much as I do, take a few minutes to watch Mother Nature in all her glory.

