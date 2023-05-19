Nature's power can sometimes be both mesmerizing and spine-chilling.

An enormous supercell formed over the vast skies of Amarillo, Texas, leaving onlookers in awe and reaching for their phones to document the spectacular event.

Get our free mobile app

Buckle up, folks, as we take you on a thrilling ride through the captivating images and heart-pounding stories of this monstrous supercell.

Time-lapse = cool

We love a good time-lapse video. Look how that thing swirls around. Watching the cows move back and forth and eventually heading for the hills is oddly satisfying as well for some reason.

On the go

The next video comes from storm chaser Reed Timmer. It's a pretty long one, clocking in at over eight minutes, but wow, what a sight!

Drone-shot for the win

This one takes the cake. The beautiful color of the sky, the rising shot over the windmill. This could have been in a movie. Check it out for yourself below and keep scrolling for the top comments from Twitter.

Top Ten Trashiest Towns in Texas Time to take out the trash or show off the trash of Texas. Check out the top ten below. (All crime statistics were pulled from www.neighborhoodscout.com based on each individual town. See editor's note for Lufkin, Texas.)

10 Must-Try Food Stops, From Houston, TX to Dallas, TX