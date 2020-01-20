Prized Longhorn Shot and Killed in Texoma, Reward Offered

Any information about who did this horrific crime would be appreciated.

Daniel Stanley over the weekend shared that his longhorn was shot and killed over in Montague County. His longhorn was named Bud and was shot this past Tuesday. He said it happened around 12:30-1 am on Starkey road just south of Highway 82 between Nocona and Saint Jo.

The family is devastated and said they have a handsome reward for information as to who did this. If you have information, you can call 214-500-5882. Daniel says you can also message him on Facebook about this incident. Hopefully the family finds out who did this.