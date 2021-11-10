QAnon STILL in Dallas Waiting for JFK Jr. to Resurrect

Could someone that died back in 1999 come back to life? A group REALLY believes this is going to happen and they don't want to miss it.

Guys, I love a good conspiracy theory, but this one I simply cannot comprehend. The controversial QAnon was in Dallas last week. A group of about 100 or so folks were gathered in Dealey Plaza waiting for the return of JFK Jr. around 12:30 in the afternoon. Now please if someone can explain this part to me, why would JFK Jr. show up at the place where his dad was assassinated?

JFK Jr. died in a plane crash off the coast of Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts. Why would he resurrect in Dallas? The group waited...and waited...and waited. In not shocking news, JFK Jr. was nowhere to be seen. The Rolling Stones were playing the Cotton Bowl that day and some believed that he might show up there. Was Jr. a big Stones fan? No reports of him there that night either.

This happened last Tuesday and I thought this story was done. NOPE! Video from yesterday shows a group, granted a much smaller group, still waiting for JFK Jr. to arrive. They were seen singing John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' changing the lyrics to Dealey Plaza.

The group is apparently waiting for JFK Jr. to return and announce that he will be Donald Trump's running mate in 2024. I guess we will wait and see if this actually happens. Having someone that has been dead since 1999 would definitely win the zombie vote in 2024.

By the way, fun fact. John Denver's 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' is inspired by Maryland, not West Virginia. Look it up. Just a Maryland fun fact I like to dunk on people from West Virginia with.

