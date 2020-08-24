Racist and Sexual Images Took Over Texas Virtual Classroom for 40 Minutes

Parents are wondering how this was able to go on for so long without someone stopping it.

Over in San Antonio, Texas, parents are furious after finding out a Zoom Bomber infiltrated their children's virtual classroom. A Zoom Bomber is someone who hacks into your zoom call, this usually means the zoom call is terminated for everyone to get them off the call. Unfortunately for these students, the call didn't stop, it went on for 40 minutes. One parent was actually home with her child and tried to contact the school to stop it.

The zoom call was for a geometry class at Douglas McArthur High School. The zoom call featured two individuals dressed as members of the Ku Klux Klan. They apparently were sharing racist and sexual images with the students during the call. The Zoom Bomber disappeared when administration became aware of what was going on.

The school released the following statement about what happened in the virtual classroom:

Dear MacArthur Parent/Guardian,

I want to let you know about an unfortunate situation that occurred during your child’s virtual Geometry class today. As you may be aware, there is a virtual waiting room where students go before their teacher allows them into a Zoom call. As the teacher began granting access to everyone in the waiting room, an individual used another student’s name to enter the class. The individual then proceeded to disrupt the class by making racial slurs and showing racist and sexual images.

We understand this may have been upsetting for your child if they witnessed this. We sincerely apologize and this should not have happened. NEPD is investigating further to see if we can identify the individual masquerading as a student. We have counselors available should your child need to talk with someone about what they saw. We have discussed with our teachers the importance of monitoring all the students’ screens while bringing students into the virtual classroom. In addition, we are addressing this situation directly with the teacher of this class.

We take this very seriously and do not tolerate this type of behavior. If the person responsible is a student, they will face serious disciplinary consequences. If it is not a student, we are working to find out who it is. If your student has any information about this incident, we ask them to please come forward and tell their administrator. In addition, please take some time to remind your children of proper behavior while on virtual learning and to avoid sharing or displaying on media, their zoom links and their names. I want it to be very clear, that the student whose name was used by the intruder was not that student at all, and that individual whose name was used had nothing to do with what happened.

If you have any questions regarding this matter, feel free to call me at 210-356-7600.

Sincerely,