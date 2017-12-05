The 2012 footage of Randy Travis ' DWI arrest surfaced Monday (Dec. 4) after a federal judge denied the country singer's request to keep it private.

"Randy’s behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character," a statement from the country icon's rep reads. "He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash."

A press release from Travis' rep continues:

"Notwithstanding the release of the tape, Randy and his team will have their day in court regarding the ongoing lawsuit against the State of Texas in relation to the violation of his civil rights. Randy Travis is well-known to be a loving, caring person who is respectful of everyone, a video that shows anything otherwise only underscores that he was absolutely not himself. Randy is deeply apologetic for his actions that evening. A man of integrity with a good heart, Randy does not and will never condone these types of actions that distort the true beliefs of Randy Travis and his entire family."

TMZ has obtained and is showing excerpts of the 3-hour documentation, including footage of Travis being led off fully naked by police and talking to officers in prurient language. "You insulted me, you're a dead man," Travis — who is showing riding in the passenger seat of the patrol car — accuses his arresting officer in one clip.

Travis has worked for years to block the release of the video, with a pivotal effort being a petition following an attempt at an injunction against the footage's release in September. When that failed, his camp quickly released a statement on the heels of the video's distribution.

The video was supposed to not show Travis from the waist down; however, TMZ has not honored that stipulation. Travis' wife, Mary Davis-Travis, also started a Change.org petition to garner support against releasing the video, arguing that it shows the singer in the midst of a health crisis and should not be shown due to health privacy reasons.