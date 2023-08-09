Watch as a Reckless Driver in Dallas Goes Airborne on the Freeway

This is why I can feel my blood pressure start to rise as soon as I hit I-35 in Fort Worth.

And the thing is, I lived in the Metroplex for about a year and a half. Still, I never could quite get used to the traffic.

Now, the video tweeted out (or is it X’d out now?) is captioned with “average Dallas driver.” But I disagree. I feel like a few bad apples have given the whole bunch a bad reputation.

Get our free mobile app

But with that being said, there’s no shortage of bad drivers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Watch as someone who is either distracted or just extremely reckless move into the middle lane and smack right into a pickup in the lane, sending the car airborne. Lucky for the driver, the car comes back down on all four wheels before skidding to a stop on the shoulder.

It doesn’t appear that anyone that anyone was seriously injured in the wreck. But, I bet the driver of the car needed a clean pair of underwear afterward.

Take a look at the video here.

LOOK: The longest highways in America Stacker compiled a list of the longest interstates in the United States using 2021 data from the Federal Highway Administration . Read on to find out which ones are the lengthiest.