Drivers Hang Out On North Texas Interstate While Traffic Is At a Standstill

Might as well make the most of a bad situation.

I’ll go ahead and throw it there that the traffic situation in Dallas-Fort Worth was the main reason I moved away back in 2000. And it has gotten so much worse since then.

Since I still travel there quite a bit, I invested in a TollTag a couple of years ago. It’s totally worth the money to me, but I couldn’t afford to pay the tolls if I had a daily commute there.

This means that if that were the case, I would have been right there with the folks in the video below. And oh how frustrating it is to be in a standstill in traffic and powerless to do anything about it.

According to the guy narrating the video there had been a semi wreck on I-30 and traffic had been at a standstill for about an hour at that point. He speculates that they would probably be at a standstill for another two hours.

So, several of the people took advantage of the opportunity to get out and socialize.

While I’m a total introvert and find it difficult to converse with people I don’t know, I find sitting in a vehicle for hours at a time to be much more difficult. So, I would have been more than happy to strike up a conversation with a total stranger if I were in that situation.

@dallastexas_tv Major accident off I-30 in Mesquite this afternoon, traffic has been at a standstill for more than an hour (via @jayegetmoney) ♬ original sound - Dallas Texas TV

