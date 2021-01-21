Register Now For Lemonade Day 2021

Good news for fans of the icy-cold and sweetly sour concoction known as Lemonade and for parents of budding young entrepreneurs, registration is now open for Lemonade Day 2021.

The announcement was made recently on the Lemonade Day Wichita Falls / Metro page on Facebook. The event itself is coming up on Saturday, April 24th, but there's a lot to do between now and then.

If neither you nor your child have ever run a Lemonade Stand before, don't worry. Once you're signed up for Lemonade Day there is plenty of support to help you know not only what to do, but when it needs to be done.

Lemonade Day Wichita Falls / Metro via Facebook

The mission of Lemonade Day is to help youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow. And they're moving toward that goal one Lemonade stand at a time.

Lemonade Day isn't just for the youth. There are positions and needs for adults in the areas of mentors, partners, and volunteers as well. You can learn more about that on the official Wichita Falls and Metro area Lemonade Day website.

Register now to be a part of Lemonade Day 2021 in the Wichita Falls Metro area so you won't miss any of the guidance, direction, and encouragement that the organization provides leading up to the big day on April 24th.