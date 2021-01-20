Free Studio Art Classes Every Saturday At Kemp Center

Looking for some good, clean fun for the kids this Saturday? Well, this covers the good part ... The clean? That's kinda up to your kids.

Bring them out to The Kemp Center For The Arts for their weekly Free Studio Saturday Art Lesson from 10 until Noon this weekend, you can show up for the whole thing or just a few minutes.

Your kids provide the creativity and the Kemp Center For The Arts will provide the art supplies.

Kemp Center For The Arts via Facebook

While you're there be sure to check out the various galleries at the Kemp Center. They currently have some incredible oil on canvas paintings from Larry Hamilton in the Northlight Gallery and a great selection of pieces from Marsha Wright-Reeves in the West End Gallery. The gallery exhibits change regularly so be sure to visit the Kemp Center often. I was there last weekend and the Larry Hamilton pieces absolutely blew me away.

In addition to Free Studio Saturdays they offer a variety of other art classes for everyone from kids to adults throughout the year. Check with the Kemp Center for their schedule of classes and events.

The Kemp Center For The Arts is at 1300 Lamar downtown in a building that originally housed the very first Wichita Falls Public Library. When the MPEC was established the library moved to its current location in what had been the Wichita Falls Activities Center and the original building sat empty for a while. Seeing this beautiful old building in need of repair and not being used the Arts Council rehabilitated it into what we now know as the Kemp Center For The Arts. The building is open and free to the public six days a week and has rental space available for various events. In addition to the indoor galleries and event space there is also an outdoor sculpture garden that is updated annually. It truly is one of the historic gems of downtown Wichita Falls.