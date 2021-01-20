New Fire & Ice Winter Festival Underway at Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Over Texas is kicking off its 60th anniversary with the all-new Fire & Ice Winter Festival. The park will be open for the festival on weekends through February 28.

Guests can look forward to the Fire and Ice Marketplace, fire pits with s’mores throughout the park and a fireworks show every Saturday night.

Six Flags will even have The Frosty Snowhill available for guests to slide down. The Snowhill had previously only been available during Six Flags Holiday in The Park. There are also new attractions like the Fire and Ice Light Show, Dancing Fountain Show and Mystic Acres Winter Wonderland, just to name a few.

Of course, you can’t go to Six Flags without grabbing a snack and they’ve introduced new treats like loaded baked potatoes for the festival. For those craving an adult beverage, specialty cocktails will be available at Fire & Ice-themed bars located throughout the park.

Also new for the festival are snow-themed photo booths and a curling rink so guests can do a little curling.

And yes, in case you’re wondering, the best part of the park will be available. Most of the park’s usual rides will be open during the festival.

Take advantage of special 60th anniversary pricing on tickets and learn more about the Fire & Ice Winter Festival on the Six Flags website.

