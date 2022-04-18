Religious Musicians Take Over Airplane, Perform Worship Songs

Anytime you get on an airplane, you risk ruining your own sanity. If you're stuck next to a chatterbox or in front of a kicking child, there's no way to escape — you're trapped. Over the weekend, a group of religious musicians took over an airplane and started performing worship music, so consider yourself lucky if you weren't on board for that one.

Over the weekend, a video of the musicians playing religious songs on an airplane went viral. TMZ reports that a man named Jack Jensz Jr. uploaded the original video, which features a caption that reads, "Worshipping Jesus 30,000 feet in the air!" Dexerto added that he wrote in the description of the video, "We are taking this flight over for Jesus!”

His TikTok account is currently set to private, but the video has now been shared on multiple platforms and has garnered millions of views — and thus, many reactions as well.

"Imagine you get on a plane and you have to listen to this," one user wrote in a tweet with the video.

"As a person of faith, I implore you: don't do this. St. Francis of Assisi said it best: preach the gospel every day, and only if you have to, use words. This kind of thing just turns people off, and rightly so," someone responded to the tweet mentioned above.

However, some people were in favor of the performance. "I love Gospel music. Get some ear plugs if it bothers you," someone remarked.

Another Twitter user pointed out that this group of musicians in particular also played songs for Ukrainian refugees at the border of Poland in Przemysl.

See a repost of the original plane video and some of the Twitter reactions below.

The exact whereabouts of the plane are unknown, as well as whether or not the patrons on the flight were aware that an event like this would take place. For all we know, it could have been something they willingly signed up for — but if they didn't, we can also understand why some of them may have been extremely annoyed.