Video Captures Texas Cop Spearing Motorcycle Rider Off Bike
Cop's Unorthodox Encounter with Motorcycle Rider Goes Viral
In a heart-stopping incident caught on camera, a law enforcement officer is seen forcefully taking down a motorcycle rider with a move straight from the WWE.
As per usual we don't have any context for the video at the bottom of this article, so we're not going to comment on who's right or wrong here. It's just a cool video! Let's break it down.
Approach With Caution
Our video today opens with a view from a motorcycle rider's helmet-mounted camera. As we travel down the highway, we see a few police cruisers stopped on the side of the road. The footage then slows way down and zooms in. We now see a police officer slowly approaching a person sitting on a parked motorcycle.
Pounce
Upon reaching the biker unnoticed, this super-cop launches himself like a projectile at the unsuspecting rider.
He's Down
The cop finishes the maneuver off by planting his opponent firmly into the pavement.
Our cameraman rides off into the sunset as the video ends. Check out the video for yourself below.