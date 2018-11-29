TxDOT crews are continuing to replace the large, reflective overhead signs along US 287/281. TxDOT says the signs must be replaced ever few years, as they lose their reflective surface due to the elements.

On Thursday, motorists reported slight delays as crews shut down two lanes of traffic from Fifth Street southward to accommodate the crane work. TxDOT says that on Friday, November 30th from 8:30am to 12:00 pm crews will be working on signs over southbound I-44 / US 287 at Holliday St.