Federal Government Banning Funny Texas Billboards

The Federal Government loves to mess with everything and now those funny billboards you see from TXDot will soon be illegal all over Texas.

Example of Future ILLEGAL Texas Billbaords

^Yup that's right, those funny messages from TXDot you see during the holidays will soon be illegal thanks to the U.S. Federal Highway Administration. The one that I saw during Christmas this past year gave me a good chuckle. "Only Rudolph should drive lit." Well according to the Federal Government these are misunderstood or distracting to drivers. Seriously Washington D.C. a simple message not to drive drunk is confusing? Promptly get your heads out of your asses and actually do something useful with your time.

The Future of All TXDot Billboards

Starting in 2026, this is all you will see on these billboards. The administration said signs must be simple, brief and clear and pertain only to road conditions such as upcoming traffic, crashes or weather, as well as reminders about seat belts, speeding and impaired driving.

What Will Be Illegal on a TXDot Billboard?

Obscure meanings

References to pop culture

Those intended to be funny

I honestly can't believe that last one. NO HUMOR WHILE DRIVING ON A FEDERAL HIGHWAY! SIT IN YOUR CAR AND DON'T YOU EVEN THINK ABOUT ENJOYMENT WHILE DRIVING!

TXDot Statement on Future Billboards

"Our message board signs along Texas highways are a great tool to show important safety information to drivers," Adam Hammons, media relations director for the Texas Department of Transportation, said in a statement. "Every message we post includes a safety component and we will continue to do that.

I agree with Adam, I think all the billboards do have a positive message behind them, even if they have a little joke to go along with them. Hey, U.S. Federal Highway Administration go f*** yourselves, sincerely someone from Texas that can laugh at a billboard.

