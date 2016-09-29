A driver in Utah captured remarkable video of a storm that wreaked havoc on the roadways.

James Stimpson took the the below video while in his car in the town of Layton last week.

You can the roof of a building tear and bouncing onto the street, along with other debris.

The footage was taken on the same day other tornadoes tore through the area. Not that we needed it, but it's more proof that Mother Nature has a powerful mean streak in her (remember the twister that destroyed a Starbucks in Indiana ?) and can unleash her fury to a degree that simultaneously frightens and awes us.