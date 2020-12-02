Texas Set to Receive 1.4 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

Governor Greg Abbott announced Texas will receive its first allotment of the COVID-19 vaccine within the next two weeks.

The vaccines are scheduled to start arriving in the state during the week of December 14. The following criteria will be used to determine who gets the initial allocation of the vaccine:

Protecting health care workers who fill a critical role in caring for and preserving the lives of COVID-19 patients and maintaining the health care infrastructure for all who need it.

Protecting frontline workers who are at greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to the nature of their work providing critical services and preserving the economy.

Protecting vulnerable populations who are at greater risk of severe disease and death if they contract COVID-19.

Mitigating health inequities due to factors such as demographics, poverty, insurance status and geography.

Data-driven allocations using the best available scientific evidence and epidemiology at the time, allowing for flexibility for local conditions.

Geographic diversity through a balanced approach that considers access in urban and rural communities and in affected ZIP codes.

Transparency through sharing allocations with the public and seeking public feedback.

According to KXAN, there’s a chance that more allotments will be available later this month with increased allotments expected in January.