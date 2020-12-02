A Tickle Bar is Opening in Texas and It’s Exactly What You Think It Is

If you build it, they will come. That is the people that enjoy being tickled.

Over in Dallas, locals may notice a new bar opening up. It's called The Tickle Bar. A unique name for a bar, but it's not the typical bar that you may imagine in your head. No, this is a place where you go for people to tickle you. So how does this place work? The Dallas Observer has an amazing piece on it if you want to go check it out.

Basically, while you wait to go into a tickle tent. Yes, that's what they call it. You can enjoy some cookies and some wine. Once in the tickle tent, you can get hair play, back tickles, or both, for 25 or 50 minutes. Back tickles can involve feathers and textures, “shape tracing," and a soft touch or firmer scratches for more ticklish individuals. Likewise, the hair play sessions can also involve a variety or combs or devices.

The Tickle Bar is located at 6500 Mockingbird Lane. They're scheduled to open in just a few days on December 7th. Owner Haley-Coleman admits she’s “leaning a bit on the prurient interest of people when they hear about tickles.” And she’s embracing it.“Even though it isn’t, if it gives me a double-take, I’m going to take that,” she says. “Because when they look twice they’re going to see that it’s people like me, an over-50 woman, who is the client, not the 20-year-old fraternity guy looking for a happy ending.”

So if you need some tickles in your life, make a day out of it and head to the Dallas Tickle Bar.