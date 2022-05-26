If you’re looking to make some extra cash this summer and live in a rural area, you may want to consider renting out a room or your entire home. According to Airbnb, many travelers are looking to escape major metropolitan areas for peaceful country life.

Earlier this week Airbnb released a report showing how much their rural hosts earned in 2021. The numbers can be quite surprising. Last year hosts in rural areas across the country earned over $3.5 billion in 2021. Since the pandemic began in March of 2020, more than 8,000 towns across the country received their first ever Airbnb booking. The company believes that since more people working remotely, they can leave their homes for longer periods.

Last year, rural Airbnb hosts in Texas earned a total of $116 million. Many counties that are pretty sparsely populated saw their influx of tourists and raked in millions of dollars. Gillespie County, which according to the 2020 US Census only has a population of 26,000 was the top earner. Airbnb hosts in Gillespie County earned around $40 million in 2021. Our neighbors to the north made some decent cash as well. Last year, rural hosts in Oklahoma made around $44 million.

When you book a reservation on Airbnb, you can select what type of dwelling you want to book your stay in. Currently, farms are the fourth largest category on the site with over 100,000 listings. According to Airbnb, farm stays doubled in the first quarter of 2022, compared to the first quarter of 2019. Farmers across the country have been able to use Airbnb to make some extra money, to reinvest back into their property.

You can read the full study, and see how much money Airbnb hosts in rural areas earned by clicking here.

