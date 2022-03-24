Texas Rental Property With An Indoor Water Park Makes The Perfect Weekend Getaway

Did you have to work while everyone else was on spring break last week? Then you need to book yourself a quick and relaxing vacation. You deserve it after several weeks of hard work on the job. In fact, I’m looking to taking some time off for myself.

While browsing the Vrbo app on my phone, I discovered this luxurious property out in the Texas Hill Country that rivals most hotel resorts. In case you didn't know, Vrbo is basically a competitor to Airbnb. Just like Airbnb, travelers can book either personal rooms, or private homes by using the Vrbo app on their smart phone. As soon as I saw this listing, I fell in love with it. This place would be the perfect spot for either a family vacation, or a romantic weekend getaway.

The master bedroom is quite luxurious with a plush king-sized bed. You'll find both a walk-in shower, and a jacuzzi tub in the adjoining bathroom. There is also a kitchen which is equipped with both granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. It's located adjacent to the dining room, which is both spacious and perfect for accommodating multiple guests. The living room area consists of comfortable leather furnishings and authentic artwork, that make it perfect for family gatherings.

What makes this place incredibly unique is that it has both an indoor water park, and an outdoor lazy river. You'll feel like your at the beach whenever you decide to go for a swim. The outdoor swimming pool has a both a sandy beach shore, and water slides that the kids are sure to love. The lazy river is over 800 feet long, and meanders around the beautiful hill country property. Rain won’t spoil your family vacation one bit. If the weather outside is too gloomy, then you can enjoy the indoor water park with multiple water slides, and an area for the children to play in.

If the indoor water park and lazy river weren’t enough, then the kids will surely be entertained by the other amenities as well. This rental property also has an arcade with billiards, an air hockey table, along with other video arcade games as well. There’s even a claw machine, where you can try and win a stuffed animal. For the younger children, there’s a play room with toys, a train set, and even a “Drawing Wall” that they are allowed to freely doodle on.

For the older guests, there is a gym with weights, treadmills, and bicycles, where you can burn thousands of calories. Avid golfers will be able to practice their game on the outdoor putting green. Everyone can relax, and entertain company at one of the many lounge areas around the swimming pool. There’s even an outdoor fire pit that everybody can gather around for company in the evenings.

At the time of this writing, this property is listing for only $509 a night. While that sounds pretty expensive for just one night, I believe it’s worth it. Where else can you get an entire indoor water park, and lazy river to yourself? I know that if I ever get around to building my own house, I’m either adding an indoor water park, or a lazy river outside.

You can check out all the photo's from this luxurious hill country property below. If you want to rent this place for your next weekend getaway, or just want more information, then just click here.

If you want to rent this property, or just want more information then click here

