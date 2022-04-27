Live Like Royalty At This Medieval Castle Right Here In Texas

I had no idea that we had any medieval castles in Texas, but apparently, there’s one at Lake Livingston right here in the Lone Star State.

Located outside of Houston and College Station, The Castle at Lake Livingston Village is the perfect getaway for those who want to relax, and unplug from the distractions of the modern world. According to its Air-Bnb listing, the castle was inspired by the German Medieval-Gothic castles of the old world.

Both the castle and a quaint guesthouse, which is located on the property can accommodate up to five adults. You can live like royalty in the castle which has over 420 square feet of living space. You’ll sleep peacefully in the castle’s upstairs bedroom loft, which is guarded by a knight in shining armor. There’s also an open seating area, complete with thrones that are suitable for both the king and queen. The wood-burning stove provides the perfect atmosphere for you to relax, and maybe enjoy a good book.

Get our free mobile app

There’s also a guesthouse located on the property. This guesthouse was actually designed to resemble an old German-style guesthouse that you would find in medieval villages back in the day. This 325-square-foot guesthouse includes a kitchen and bathroom on the ground floor. The guesthouse loft includes beds where three adults can comfortably sleep.

This castle is the perfect place for those who enjoy the great outdoors. The property sits secluded in a small forest, where you can go for a hike and explore the woods. You can also grill some steaks or burgers outside on the charcoal grill. It even has its own private boat ramp, and dock where you can launch your boat to go fishing, swimming, or even water skiing on Lake Livingston. There’s also a playground for the kids to run around on.

At the time of this writing, you can spend the night in this medieval castle for only $125 a night. You can book a reservation at the Castle at Lake Livingston Village on their Air-Bnb page by clicking here.

Book A Stay At This Medieval Castle In Texas You can take a trip back to the medieval age without ever leaving the Lone Star State, and book a stay at the Castle At Lake Livingston Village on Air-Bnb. You can book a reservation at this Texas castle on their Air-Bnb page by clicking here.





Tiny Texas Hill Country Airbnb is the Perfect Retreat If you're looking for the perfect blend of modern living and soaking in some peace and quiet in nature, La Petite is the retreat for you.